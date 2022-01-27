JI’s countrywide 100 sit-ins to start from Feb 6

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has announced that protest sit-ins at 100 spots in the country will start from tehsils, district headquarters, provincial and national constituencies from Feb 6 for which all the planning has been completed.

The decisive sit-in at Islamabad will be held in March to blow the PTI government out of its wits, said JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Amir-ul-Azeem alleged that under the capitalist system, people's vote was let buried in the ballot box. JI’s war is not against any one party or government, but against the capitalist colonial system that protects the palaces of the elite and destroys the huts of the poor.

Every few years people start struggling to get rid of the ruling puppet, then the hidden hands field a new puppet giving people a new hope for change. He said the tyrant feudal lords and corrupt capitalists who become part of every government holding new political flags are not capable of solving the problems of the people, and Jamaat-e-Islami is the only hope for changing nation’s fate.

He said JI representatives are actually delivering services to the nation in the fields of education, health and employment, instead of giving mere catchy statements. JI is providing education to millions of children with limited resources. There is a well-organised and integrated system of childcare at home, including Aghosh, and millions of people are benefiting from thousands of hospitals, basic health units and diagnostic centres. Ameer of north Punjab Dr Tariq Saleem, Gen Secretary Iqbal Khan, naib ameer Hafiz Tanveer Ahmed, Russell Khan Babar, Qazi M Jameel, SA Shamsi, Inam-ul-Haq Awan, Syed Arif Shirazi and others were also present.