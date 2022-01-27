KU declares failed doctors successful in MS exams

A view of Karachi University entrance.

Two medical doctors of the Karachi Medical & Dental College (KMDC) who had failed their final examination for Master of Science in ENT conducted under the University of Karachi have been declared successful by KU without informing the panel of examiners.

A panel of six senior doctors — Prof Iqbal Udiapurwala, Prof Salman Matiullah, Prof Iqbal Khyani, Prof Ismail Hirani, Prof Iqbal Khan and Prof Muhammad Zubair — have written to the Sindh Higher Education Commission, the universities & boards department and KU about the results of the two doctors being changed.

On January 8, they informed KU’s acting vice chancellor that the exam for MS in ENT, including viva and practical, was held at the KMDC, where Dr Baseer Ahmed and Dr Yousaf were examined by a panel of six senior doctors.

“We the panel of examiners for the said exam were shocked to see the results declaring both candidates successful despite their very poor performance in the oral and practical tests,” they wrote in their letter.

“They were unanimously failed by the panel with the advice to improve and retake the exam in the larger public interest. We are in a state of mental agony since the results were announced.”

The senior doctors have requested an investigation into the matter and issuing a response accordingly. They also requested the acting VC of the university to “not drag us in future to be a part of this conspiracy”.

On January 14, they wrote a letter to the universities & boards secretary, informing him that the panel of examiners had recently conducted the MS in ENT exam and failed two doctors due to their poor performance. “To our surprise, both candidates were declared successful when the results were announced.”

They said they had reported their grievance to KU’s acting VC but had gotten no response from the university. The senior doctors requested the secretary to investigate the matter to maintain the credibility and standard of such a high qualification awarded by a renowned university.

When The News contacted KU’s spokesperson, he said the controller of examinations has taken an urgent leave, so the matter will be discussed with him after he resumes work. The spokesperson did not comment further.