Central Jail inmates affected by gas loadshedding

Where many domestic consumers have been complaining about low gas pressure or not getting any gas at all since the beginning of winter, it is now also affecting the inmates at the Central Jail.

Central Jail officials said they had to face difficulty serving food to over 6,000 prisoners due to the shortage of gas on Wednesday, adding that the prisoners had to cook food on firewood. They said that the jail authorities paid hefty gas bills every month. The issue

remained unsolved till the filing of this news report.