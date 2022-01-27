Central Jail inmates affected by gas loadshedding

Where many domestic consumers have been complaining about low gas pressure or not getting any gas at all since the beginning of winter, it is now also affecting the inmates at the Central Jail.
Central Jail officials said they had to face difficulty serving food to over 6,000 prisoners due to the shortage of gas on Wednesday, adding that the prisoners had to cook food on firewood. They said that the jail authorities paid hefty gas bills every month. The issue
remained unsolved till the filing of this news report.
The spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday denied reports carried by certain media...
Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla have advised Governor Imran...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the defence secretary on a petition of villagers against the...
Karachi University on Tuesday announced the results of the BA Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020, with female...
By marking Republic Day, India tries its best to hide its ugly face while the Kashmiris across the world mark the day...
Pakistan Muslim League-Functional provincial secretary-general Sardar Abdul Raheem on Tuesday condemned the...
Comments