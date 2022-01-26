Code of conduct violation: ECP wants notice issued to Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the administration to issue notice to Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak for violation of the code of conduct.

The ECP asked the administration not to allow any public office holder to attend any political gatherings in areas where the second phase of Local government elections are being held.

"No public officer holder be allowed to participate in any political activity after the issuance of the election schedule otherwise appropriate action will be taken against them as per Election Act 2017 and other relevant laws," stated a letter of the ECP to the administration about the implementation of the code of conduct.

The district election commissioner Upper Dir Jehanzeb Khan in a letter to the administration and police directed them to issue notice to Federal Minister Pervez Khattak for addressing political workers in a meeting in the Jirga Hall on Monday. It stated that holding the meeting and addressing the political workers was a violation of the code of conduct for the LG polls.

District Election Officer of Kurram, Abdul Rauf Khan, has also issued a letter to the deputy commissioner and district police officer of the area to restrain federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Shehryar Afridi and Noorul Haq Qadri from visiting the district.

The letter stated the two ministers intended to visit Kurram on January 26 which is a violation of the code of conduct for the LG polls. The second phase of Local Government elections has been scheduled in the remaining districts of the province for March 27.

A letter by the district election commissioner on Monday directed the deputy commissioner and district police officer of Lower Dir to stop a proposed jalsa (public meeting) to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief minister Mahmood Khan in Timergara on January 27.

"After the issuance of the election schedule in an area, President, PM, governor, CM, speaker or chairman Senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member, advisor or any public office holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held," stated letter by the district election commissioner to the heads of district administration and police.