AFCON quarter-final moved after deadly crush

YAOUNDE: The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will be switched to another stadium after Monday’s tragedy left eight people dead, African football supremo Patrice Motsepe said.
Sunday’s quarter-final will instead be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde, which was already being used for the tournament.
“The game that is scheduled for Olembe Stadium on Sunday...is going to take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo,” said Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Motsepe at a press conference in Yaounde.
Eight people died and 38 were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros according to the country’s health ministry.
“I need a report into what happened, what should have happened, and the circumstances that led to people being injured,” added Motsepe, who called for “urgent measures to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Motsepe also paid tribute to those who lost their lives.
“I ask that we all observe a moment of silence and prayer for the eight people who lost their lives,” he said.
“Let me start by expressing our deep condolences to the families of the spectators who came to Olembe Stadium and have passed on.”
MELBOURNE: Matteo Berrettini created tennis history by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a...
ROME: Sara Hector survived a scare midway through her second run to edge Petra Vlhova to win the giant slalom in...
YINCHUAN: With the Chinese New Year and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approaching, Pakistani student Nawaz Shah...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton ace Lee Zii Jia and officials struck a deal on Tuesday to lift a ban imposed on the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging boxer Zohaib Rasheed will face Uzbekistan’s Djalilov Asilbek in the minimumweight ...
TOKYO: Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano said Tuesday he wants to “express” himself and “have no regrets” at...
Comments