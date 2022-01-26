‘Secular’ hate

Islamophobia is spreading throughout the world. First Europe, and now India is seeing a rise in Islamophobia. The recent incident in which group of college girls were banned from entering classes in a state-run government college in India until they took of their hijabs clearly highlights the religious discrimination that the Modi government has fostered. All this despite the fact that India is a member of the United Nations and is a ‘secular’ state.

The international community must raise its voice against the discrimination and Islamophobia that are beginning to spread in our neighbouring country. Such hatred strips people of dignity and denies them a fundamental human right – freedom. This freedom includes the freedom of adhering to a certain religion. If people do not speak up, millions are at risk.

Sana-Al-Harmain

Taxila