Police want JIT to question suspected RAW agent

The Karachi police on Tuesday suggested that the provincial home department should form a joint interrogation team (JIT) to question a suspect arrested on charges of working for the Indian spy agency, RAW.
SSP Investigation Central Shehla Raza requested the provincial home department to form a JIT for Sufiyan, stating that anti-state and anti-army material was recovered during a raid conducted at his residence in Rizvia Society.
It was also stated that he had shared details of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and sensitive installations with his Indian friends through WhatsApp. His connections unearthed with RAW had been unearthed, she added.
