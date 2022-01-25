Pakistan Navy inducts Tughril ship, Sea-King helicopters into its fleet

ISLAMABAD: The Induction ceremony of Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tughril, the first of four Type 054-A/P, multi-role frigates and 10 Sea-King helicopters held at PN Dockyard, Karachi Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, the chief guest, was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at PN Dockyard. A contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour. The contract for four multi-role frigates for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018. PNS Tughril was inducted into the PN fleet along with Sea-King helicopters gifted by the state of Qatar.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underlined the induction of Tughril and Sea-King helicopters to augment PN combat capabilities in safeguarding the territorial integrity and maritime interests of Pakistan. The naval chief also elaborated the role of the Pakistan Navy in promoting peace and stability in the region through maritime initiatives. President Alvi commended the induction of Tughril and Sea-King helicopters in PN Fleet.

He expressed confidence that the highly capable Pakistan Navy Fleet and its air arm will continue promoting peace and stability in line with Government's policy while devotedly guarding our maritime frontiers.

The President stressed the need for a well-equipped fleet with surface, air and sub-surface platforms to safeguard sea frontiers under the challenging security environment. The chief guest underscored that Pakistan is a land of peace and urges security and stability in the region.

Later, Alvi handed over traditional ship’s scroll and aircraft documents to Commander Pakistan Fleet. The ceremony was attended by worthy guests from Embassies of China, Qatar, Governor Sindh, serving and retired officers of tri-services.