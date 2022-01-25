MIUC organises court moot

Islamabad:Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) Laws held the second Annual Metropolitan Moot Court Competition (MMCC) for the students of LLB programme at MIUC, here, says a press release.

During the moot the teams from LLB 1 & 2 faced each other with a tortious case on negligently cause death, and advocates from both sides battled it out with their points and arguments. Whilst Haadiya Furqan won the best debater award, Hyder Qasim Khan’s spectacular performance and Salar Khan’s arguments were especially appreciated by the panel of judges and defense team took the winning team award.

The panel comprised all female judges which included: Rahat Kaunain Hassan, chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan; Umaira Raza Iqbal, Advocate High Court; Mariyam Qureshi, Advocate High Court; Mahnoor Asif Advocate High Court and Iqra Bano Sohail Advocate.

The MIUC, a project of Roots International Schools and Colleges, a global institution committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research scholarship and professional practices. MIUC offer the prestigious University of London LB (Hons) programme since 2009.