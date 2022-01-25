Workers community to participate in sit-ins

Islamabad:President of the National Labour Federation (NLF), Shamsur Rehman Swati has said that labours and workers community will participate in '101 sit-ins' to be staged on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq across the country on February 10.

He said that all the district and regional organisations of National Labour Federation have directed to register participation in sit-ins to denounce government's economic policies and price-hike elsewhere in the country.

The NLF president was talking to a delegation of the Federal Employees Union here on Monday. Swati said the PTI-led government would have to pay heavily for deviation from commitments and promises made with the workers class.

He pointed that workers' families were facing starvation due to price-hike and depriving them of permanent jobs and as such there was no protection to their rights. "We also do accept agenda of privatisation of entities and contractual system of jobs," the National Labour Federation president said.