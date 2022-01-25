Under-training ASPs visit CCPO Office

LAHORE:A 24-member delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) belonging to the 48th Common led by Director Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU), National Police Academy DIG Babar Sarfraz, on Monday visited office of the Capital City Police Chief, Lahore.

The delegates called on DIG Security Division Mehboob Rasheed and other senior officers of the district.Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU) SSP Umar Riaz Cheema and seven female under-training ASPs also included in the delegation. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid and other senior officers welcomed the delegates.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of police and its different units, including operations and investigation wing, security division, traffic management system, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Gender Crime Cell. The SSP Operations and Investigation both briefed the delegation regarding projects of smart and citizens centric community policing, e-police governance applications, Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and Travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Security Division Mehboob Rasheed said that Lahore was a mega city of the region and capital city police were striving to render the best possible services to citizens. The police had also introduced the latest technology to provide online services to the citizens at police facilitation centres as well as traffic learner booths, he said and added police had been reorganising its sources to enhance quality of its service delivery, including crime control through capacity building of the force and introduction of e-police initiatives like electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines and gadgets, the DIG security apprised the delegation. Earlier, DIG Mehboob Rasheed presented bouquet and souvenirs to the delegation whereas a trainee ASP also presented the DIG security a souvenir from the National Police Academy.

ACCIDENTS: Around 16 people were killed while 721 sustained injuries in 667 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday, 311 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 77 pedestrians, and 349 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.