JI to block five major arteries in protest against disputed LG law today

Changing its strategy to maximize its pressure on the Sindh government to withdraw the controversial local government law, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced on Monday it would stage five additional sit-ins on major arteries of the city today.

JI leaders had announced at Sunday’s workers’ convention held at the ongoing sit-in venue outside the Sindh Assembly a two-day ultimatum for the government to accept their demands and had warned of either blockage of inter-city routes from and to Karachi or major arteries of the city. JI central chief Sirajul Haq had also addressed the gathering.

They agreed to use the option of blocking the main thoroughfares, saying that the PPP leadership had failed to take any serious measures despite initially admitting that the law was not a sacred document and could be modified significantly. The Sindh government had also formed a negotiation committee for the purpose.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in held outside the Sindh Assembly that entered its 25th day on Monday, JI Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said only ambulances and emergency services vehicles would be allowed to pass through the sit-ins.

“The PPP is taking out rallies for the prices of fertilizers. I want to ask the PPP leadership if they have ensured minimum wages for field and farmhouse workers,” said Rehman. He said the PPP had been ruling over the province for 14 years and the Provincial Financial Commission (PFC) Award had not been issued. “The ruling regime in the province has ruined all public sectors, particularly education and health, in Sindh.”