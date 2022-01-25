President Alvi for provision of facilities at public places for differently-abled persons

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for ensuring the provision of due facilities at public places, markets and buildings for the differently-abled persons.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at the Governor House on Monday on making markets, public parks and important buildings of the city accessible for the special persons.

President Alvi commended the voluntary spirit of the civil society of Sindh, especially Karachi, with regard to helping out the differently-abled persons. Private companies should work voluntarily for making public places accessible for the special persons, he added.

He said Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab should work in coordination with the cantonment boards and academia to prioritise the important places of the city and make a result-oriented mechanism so that public places, parks, mosques, buildings and markets could be made accessible for the special persons by making ramps and arranging wheelchairs at such places. He also stressed the need for social mobilisation and sensitisation of the society in this regard.