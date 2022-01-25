Gold up Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs350 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs126,350 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs300 to Rs108,325. In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,838 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28.

Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.