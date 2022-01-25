Rumour has it

Some viral posts on social media look like an organised campaign for a presidential form of government in Pakistan. Even though the ruling party has said that these rumours are baseless, one cannot ignore such posts. Pakistan’s history shows that whenever a democratic government is close to the end of its tenure, the country’s political landscape echoes with popular demands of establishing a presidential system.

The people of Pakistan haven’t forgotten how such a system never let the country progress. There is no denying that the existing democratic system has flaws, but it is wise to stay away from a presidential system which will add more to our problems. Such ignorant demands shouldn’t be made.

Anwar M Iqbal

Turbat