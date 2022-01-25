In shambles

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to ever-rising prices of essential commodities. Almost every household is affected by this unprecedented hike in retail prices. That thousands of Pakistanis are suffering is not surprising. The PTI-led government, over the last three years, has committed several mistakes that have led the country to this situation.

The rupee devaluation, a hike in interest rates, and heavy taxes are some of the factors responsible for this economic crux. The government needs to do something about this situation. People can barely make their ends meet.

Hafiz Bilal Naseem Shah

Islamabad