In shambles

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to ever-rising prices of essential commodities. Almost every household is affected by this unprecedented hike in retail prices. That thousands of Pakistanis are suffering is not surprising. The PTI-led government, over the last three years, has committed several mistakes that have led the country to this situation.
The rupee devaluation, a hike in interest rates, and heavy taxes are some of the factors responsible for this economic crux. The government needs to do something about this situation. People can barely make their ends meet.
Hafiz Bilal Naseem Shah
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘Pet lion mauls 11-year-old boy in Gujarat’ . The severely injured boy was...
Some viral posts on social media look like an organised campaign for a presidential form of government in Pakistan....
Health experts have instructed people to use face masks to protect them from infection-carrying droplets which are...
This refers to the news report ‘If ousted from govt, I will be more dangerous for you: PM’ . And we – the people...
The agriculture sector is important for the renewal of an economy. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, it is being neglected,...
That a Taliban delegation has started a three-day-long session with Norwegian officials in Oslo is good news for...
Comments