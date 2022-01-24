LUMHS organises seminar on child health

SUKKUR: The Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, Jamshoro, hosted a one-day seminar on “Identification & Treatment of Infectious Diseases in Children” and inaugurated by the vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ajan.

Addressing the seminar, VC LUMHS Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ajan said the children are blessings of God and the development and healthy upbringing is the responsibility of their patents. He said mothers should breast feed their babies that can improve the health of mother and baby too. The most babies suffered from immunity, short stature, diabetes, sexually transmitted diseases and other diseases due to not being breastfed. Some other speakers also pointed out that there are no pediatricians in most parts of Sindh except Karachi. This seminar has been organised to identify the issue. It is hoped that the young doctors, who were participating in the seminar would be trained to work for the health of the children in their respective areas.