SEF to organise teachers training programme

SUKKUR: The Sindh Education Foundation’s ‘head teacher training’ under the intervention of 21st Century School & Effective Leadership, kicked off in various districts of Sindh to embed them with modern technology and latest schooling system. Sindh Education Foundation is implementing a plan to conduct leadership training of total 2,608 head teachers from January 2022 under the intervention of “21st Century School & Effective Leadership”. The purpose of the training is to prepare head teachers as the change agents of SEF school system to enhance learning outcomes and emphasise on personal development of students. The students learn to lead when they get space in co-curricular activities along with the curricular like public speaking, dramas and sports. The 21st Century teaching and learning also demand learners to possess knowledge, skills and usage of technology, STEM education and life skills.