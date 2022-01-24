Three, including two women, killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: Another three, including two women, became prey of Sindh’s tribal tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ in different parts of the Sukkur region on Sunday.

Reports said a man, identified as Inayatullah Bhangwar, slaughtered his wife Bahen Khatoon over the charges of having illicit relations with another man in Bakhshapur in Kashmore district and managed to escape. The police also registered an FIR against Inayatullah but could not arrest the accused. In another incident of similar nature, another man killed his wife Subhana Khatoon, charging her of adultery, and later surrendered himself to the police with the murder weapon in Chak No-38 near Obaro in district Ghotki. The accused recorded his confessional statement, claiming that six days ago he got married with the deceased but she was interested in another man, and he could not tolerate the situation and finally killed her. Reports said a man identified as Rajib Brohi, shot another man Muhammad Ismail Brohi dead in village Luqman Brohi of Sajawal Junejo in district Qambar-Shahdadkot and surrendered to the police with the murder weapon. The accused later told the police in his confessional statement that the deceased had illicit relations with his wife and on Sunday he witnessed his wife and the deceased in an objectionable condition, and shot both but his wife survived and managed to escape while the man was killed.