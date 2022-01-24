Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence-based operation on reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations in a press release said that during the intense exchange of fire, two terrorists Ghayoor and Bahauddin were killed.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, it added. The killed terrorists, the communique said, were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom.