12 NW families trapped in snowfall assisted

PESHAWAR: The district administration of North Waziristan Sunday has shifted to safe places as many as 12 families trapped in snowfall on the main road of Razmak.

In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, the Emergency Response Team is clearing the road blockades in snow-hit areas of the district with heavy machinery and has retrieved 12 families trapped due to snowfall.

An alert was issued to all the departments concerned for taking preemptive measures to avert snow-related mishaps across the district, the deputy commissioner said.

The official said roads are now clear and open for light vehicles whereas the teams of district administration and police jawans are spraying de-icing salt to ensure unimpeded traffic flow. He advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions and exercise caution as roads were slippery.