5 doctors among 50 test positive for Omicron in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Fifty suspected patients, including five doctors and 15 women, reported positive for the new variant Omicron of Covid-19 in various areas of Takhtbhai tehsil on Sunday.

Officials said that swabs of 184 suspected patients were taken for a test for Omicron in which 50 reported positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

They said that five doctors identified as Dr Sumaira Qayyum, Dr Abbas Khan, Dr Salman Khan, Dr Shah Muhammad Jadoon, Prof Sameena Jadoon were among the infected patients. They said that 15 were patients out of the 50 Omicron infected persons. A total of 78 suspected patients had reported for the Omicron during the last three days.

The official added that the number of coronavirus-infected patients was increasing as people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading disease. They appealed to the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spike of new variants of Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives.