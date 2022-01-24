CDA expedites expansion work on Expressway

Islamabad: In continuation of the efforts to ease traffic flow on the Islamabad Expressway, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the expansion and rehabilitation of the Expressway.
In this regard, Koral to Rawat portion is being taken up on priority basis while PWD interchange is already complete.
However, railway bridge, Bhandar bridge as well as Soan Bridge still remain, an official of the Capital Development Authority CDA said on Sunday.
Under a policy, Korang to Soan stretch is being taken up by CDA through FWO at a cost of Rs2.23 billion .This will include 1.93 km of roads, service roads along PWD interchange. In this project, four lanes on both sides will include two rigid lanes for heavy traffic and two flexible lanes for light motor vehicles.
The last remaining phase that is Soan Bridge will be taken up in June this year as a part of PSDP whereas DHA interchange will be taken up by the DHA authorities.
Islamabad: The government should immediately abolish the 17 per cent sales tax imposed on medicines and raw materials...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police claimed to have arrested 15 outlaws including seven drug pushers from different areas of...
The price hike has started a blame game in Rawalpindi. People blame the government. Retailers blame wholesalers for...
Islamabad: The first-ever academic collaborative setup in Pakistan the ‘Inter University Consortium for the...
Islamabad : Noting with concern, several challenging areas in the current education system across the country,...
Islamabad : The Ministry of Information Technology has set a target to establish 18 more Software Technology Parks by...
Comments