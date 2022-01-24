CDA expedites expansion work on Expressway

Islamabad: In continuation of the efforts to ease traffic flow on the Islamabad Expressway, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the expansion and rehabilitation of the Expressway.

In this regard, Koral to Rawat portion is being taken up on priority basis while PWD interchange is already complete.

However, railway bridge, Bhandar bridge as well as Soan Bridge still remain, an official of the Capital Development Authority CDA said on Sunday.

Under a policy, Korang to Soan stretch is being taken up by CDA through FWO at a cost of Rs2.23 billion .This will include 1.93 km of roads, service roads along PWD interchange. In this project, four lanes on both sides will include two rigid lanes for heavy traffic and two flexible lanes for light motor vehicles.

The last remaining phase that is Soan Bridge will be taken up in June this year as a part of PSDP whereas DHA interchange will be taken up by the DHA authorities.