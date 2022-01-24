Armenian president quits citing ‘difficult times’ for nation

Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position, citing the inability of his office to influence policy during times of national crisis.
"I thought for a very long time and have decided to resign after four years of active work as president," Sarkissian said in a statement, which added that "the president does not have the necessary tools to influence the important processes of foreign and domestic policy in difficult times for the people and the country".
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been charged with murder after a Briton was stabbed to death with a rice sickle in western...
