Armenian president quits citing ‘difficult times’ for nation

Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position, citing the inability of his office to influence policy during times of national crisis.

"I thought for a very long time and have decided to resign after four years of active work as president," Sarkissian said in a statement, which added that "the president does not have the necessary tools to influence the important processes of foreign and domestic policy in difficult times for the people and the country".