Portugal begins early voting in snap general election

Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing.
Over 300,000 voters have signed up to vote a week early, with polls opening at 8:00 am (0800 GMT). The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.
Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position,...
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been charged with murder after a Briton was stabbed to death with a rice sickle in western...
