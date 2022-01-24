 
Monday January 24, 2022
Portugal begins early voting in snap general election

By AFP
January 24, 2022

Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing.

Over 300,000 voters have signed up to vote a week early, with polls opening at 8:00 am (0800 GMT). The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.

