Reign of horror

The PTI government and its crippling policies are to be blamed for the ever-increasing inflation. Despite the backlash it has received, the PTI refuses to learn from its blunders and has passed the mini-budget.

This budget seems to be nothing but another disaster-causing policy that will increase the costs of all commodities. Clearly, the poor will sleep hungry. Such an apathetic government has no right to rule.

Rustoom Imam

Turbat