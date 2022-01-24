Reign of horror

The PTI government and its crippling policies are to be blamed for the ever-increasing inflation. Despite the backlash it has received, the PTI refuses to learn from its blunders and has passed the mini-budget.
This budget seems to be nothing but another disaster-causing policy that will increase the costs of all commodities. Clearly, the poor will sleep hungry. Such an apathetic government has no right to rule.
Rustoom Imam
Turbat
