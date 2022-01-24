This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the extra fees being charged by schools. Most people in Pakistan belong to lower- or middle-class families. This means that they have a limited budget to run their houses. Unfortunately, most schools are only interested in making money and have, therefore, become a burden for parents.
Education is every human’s right and people should not be denied this right simply because they are poor. The authorities should fine or to shut down schools that are charging heavy fees without any proper justification.
Amir Hamza
Rawalpindi
