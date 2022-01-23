Cop commits suicide in Swat

MINGORA: A policeman committed suicide in Rasha Top Qalagai area of Swat district on Saturday. The police said that the cop, Ayaz, a resident of Odigram area in Swat, shot himself dead. The police later shifted the body to Saidu Sharif Hospital. However, the reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.
