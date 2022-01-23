Pakistan has entered decade of sustained growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that for the third consecutive time, Pakistan stood in the top 3 in Economist normalcy index.
“No other country has achieved this in the world,” the finance minister said this on his official twitter account.
He said the same is reflected in the revised Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth of 5.37 percent in FY21, the second best in the last 14 years. Moving on with the structural changes, inclusive growth and policy actions, Bloomberg have also recognised that Pakistan has entered the decade of sustained growth, he said. The minister said that the next ten years will help reduce income disparity, increase employment and improve human development.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will respond to questions of the public over telephone toady at 3:30 pm.The...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has ordered the federal government to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes...
LAHORE: Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on Saturday said that the appointment of a judge was the most...
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Bilawal Bhutto will leave Karachi for protest march in...
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that he helped Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz...
KABUL: The Taliban’s first official talks with the West on the European soil since seizing power in Afghanistan will...
Comments