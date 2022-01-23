2,000 Solar Water Pumps to be installed in Punjab

LAHORE : Wife of Governor Punjab and chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar announced that Sarwar Foundation will install Solar-Powered Water Pumps across Punjab for providing clean water. In the first phase, 2,000 Solar-Powered Water Pumps will be installed in the underdeveloped and backward areas of Punjab where people are deprived of clean drinking water, she said while talking to representatives of various delegations and media in her office on Saturday.

She said the aim of providing clean drinking water to the people is to save them from deadly diseases like Hepatitis. She said Sarwar Foundation is providing clean drinking water to 2.2 million people daily in Punjab, Balochistan and other parts of the country including Azad Kashmir. She said Sarwar Foundation is one of the largest NGO providing clean water in Pakistan and has been working to support the vulnerable communities across Punjab and has three state-of-the-art hospitals besides Sarwar Foundation School in Pir Mahal where quality healthcare and education is being provided to the underprivileged.

“What distinguishes humans from other living beings is our compassion for others and this is how we can make a difference in the lives of our brothers and sisters in need”, she said.

To a question, she said installation of Solar-Powered Water pumps has been started from Nankana district while work on more than 30 projects in other cities including Sangla Hill and Shahkot is in full swing. She said every Solar-Powered Water pump will provide drinking water to at least 10 to 15 families. She urged the philanthropists to come forward and support this noble initiative as giving drinking water to someone is the best charity.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said: “We are striving to make quality healthcare accessible to all. In addition to our three fully operational hospitals, we organise regular free medical camps where doctors provide free check-ups and medicines to non-affording patients. The eye specialists also carry out free cataract surgeries and the expectant mothers are also given multivitamins besides medicines completely free of cost. Our mission at Sarwar Foundation is to help and support as many needy people as possible,” she added.