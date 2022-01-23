Students paint women inmates cell at Mansehra jail

MANSEHRA: Students of Hazara University’s Art and Design Department, have painted the women inmates’ dark cell, its interiors and exteriors, in a thematic way to give them a ray of hope.

“We have painted the dark cells of women inmates in a thematic way to pull them out of the trauma and psychological disorders and bring them to a

normal life,” Iffat Ahmad, the head of Art and Design Department said on Saturday.She said that Mansehra Jail was the first jail anywhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where such a unique concept was introduced by her department to bring the women inmates back to a normal life.

“As many as 25 students have portrayed 50 paintings at the women inmates’ section and its interior and exterior walls of the barracks in a period of three weeks, bringing the first phase to an end,” Iffat said.

She added that the objective was to create a pleasant environment focused on creating such artwork that could bring positivity to the very dark, dull and restricted environment of the prison.

Iffat said the theme of these paintings was devoted towards positivity using the symbols and colours,

which were carefully picked to depict the message of freedom, power and pleasant effects that are aesthetically attractive and psychologically more effective.

She said that the university had planned to launch the second phase of the current initiative to portray men’s barracks to put a motivational and free life impact on their lives.