Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just weeks, his daughter said on Saturday.
The 96-year-old has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for the past two days, Marina Mahathir said.
Media descended on the hospital as news spread that Mahathir had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit.
In a statement, his daughter said he was receiving follow-up treatment after a procedure at the same facility about a fortnight ago.
NEW YORK: New York’s mayor called on the federal government to help "stop the flow of weapons" in the city after a...
london: The United States says the first shipment of military aid promised by President Joe Biden to Ukraine amid the...
SAADA, Yemen: The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday denied carrying out an air strike on a prison in Yemen’s...
BERLIN: Germany’s centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former...
LONDON: A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says...
CAIRO: The Arab League has announced it is delaying its annual summit scheduled for March 22 in Algiers because of...
Comments