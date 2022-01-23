Three women among five injured in clash over plot

Five people, including three women, were wounded during a clash that erupted over a disputed plot in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Saturday.
The injured persons -- Naseem Bibi, Jaweria, Bakhtawar, Asiya, Majid and a two-year-old boy – were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.
In their initial statements, injured persons said members of the land mafia attacked their house in Mari Goth, and beat up the family members, hitting them with sticks, rods and punches.
They women also accused the police of not cooperating with them; however, police said they were waiting for medical reports to register a case.
