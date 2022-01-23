IO told to submit charge sheet in Jokhio murder case by Jan 26

A District Malir judicial magistrate on Saturday directed the investigation officer of the Nazim Jokhio murder case to submit the charge sheet by January 26.

This direction was given after the IO had sought time to submit the charge sheet of the case. He informed the magistrate that the charge sheet had been sent to the prosecution department for scrutiny, following which it would be submitted in the court.

The IO submitted that some results of forensic reports were still awaited. The state prosecutor said that the final charge sheet had been sent to the prosecutor general Sindh for the purpose of scrutiny and sought one week more to submit the charge sheet.

The court took exception to the delay in the submission of the charge sheet and directed the investigation officer and state prosecutor to submit the final charge sheet by January 26.

Jokhio’s tortured body was found at the Jam House allegedly owned by Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais in Jam Goth on November 3. Jokhio’s brother filed a police complaint against MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and others over the murder.

According to the police, Jokhio was tortured to death for reportedly trying to prevent the lawmakers’ guests from hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district. Earlier, a sessions court dismissed the interim pre-arrest bail of five accused in the case observing that the case fell within the jurisdiction of the anti-terrorism law.