Cities unplanned

The prime minister has recently referred to unused government land in cities as ‘dead capital’ to be turned into ‘valuable assets’ by building skyscrapers and residential towers. In economics, land is not capital as it does not generate wealth. Rent is merely the scarcity value of land. The increase of scarcity value at one place leads to a decline in value at another place. Increasing scarcity and using rent as a source of income is bad economics. Unchecked expansion of cities becomes unmanageable and leads to social, economic and political problems. Construction of skyscrapers and residential towers will increase congestion, pollution and unnecessary commuter traffic etc. All available government land in cities should, instead, be used for making parks, schools, hospital, and public libraries etc.
It is advisable that the government limit residential, commercial and industrial construction in and around major cities. It is better to have a large number of small- and medium-sized towns all over the country to avoid urban migration.
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
The year 2022 too has not brought any relief to the residents of Tharparkar. Already over 20 children have died this...
Uncontrolled and unrestricted street crimes have become the order of the day in Sindh. Several criminals have...
The CDA Islamabad is actively working to beautify the city. Its efforts, however, are marred by wall chalking on sign...
The Lahore blast has exposed the failure of the National Action Plan. It has also proven that all the criticism...
Unfortunately, the incumbent government’s policies have shattered the confidence of investors in Pakistan as they...
Inflation in the country is rising by the day. The rate of one litre of petrol has recently been increased by three...
Comments