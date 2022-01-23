Wasting away

Inflation in the country is rising by the day. The rate of one litre of petrol has recently been increased by three rupees, bringing the cost to around Rs148. A further increase is expected. Similarly, the costs of all basic commodities are also up. The PTI promised in its 2014 sit-in that if it were elected, inflation would be curtailed.

As is evident, that is not the case. People are frustrated. Prices of some commodities have risen by over 100 times in a shockingly short period. As a result, the PPP has decided to march against the government on February 27; its agenda is to demand the prime minister’s resignation. This situation is likely to be tough for the PTI. The government must take concrete steps to provide some relief to the nation if it wishes to win people’s favour.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki