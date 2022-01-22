CNG stations fined

MANSEHRA: The district administration has fined many compressed natural gas stations, which were filling the vehicles despite loadshedding in the city and its suburbs.

“The government in pursuance of its gas load management formula suspended the CNG supply to vehicles but some owners in breach of schedule were supplying the gas and we launched a crackdown against them and fined many,” Hasart Khan, assistant commissioner, told reporters here on Friday.

He said that a team of district administration and police department viisted the city and its suburbs and fined CNG stations, which were violating the load-management schedule.

Khan said that Rs30,000 was imposed as fine on each CNG station and the owners were also warned of a permanent sealing.

The official said that the district administration was following a comprehensive strategy to ensure the uninterrupted natural gas supply to the domestic consumers.