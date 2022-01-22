Shehbaz, Bilawal, Fazl, others condemn Lahore blast

LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed sorrow over loss of precious human lives in Lahore blast and said that poor and minors were affected by the blast which is strongly condemnable. The Opposition Leader of National Assembly said that terrorism in Lahore days after an incident in Islamabad is not a good sign for the country.

Shehbaz also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that a blast in busiest area of Lahore is very concerning. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Punjab government should take immediate steps for better treatment of injured, blast in Anarkali after martyrdom of police officers in Islamabad is worrisome, he said.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that the government should bring the terrorists and planners to the legal proceedings. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the Punjab government was using all its resources and capabilities for better treatment of the injured. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs of the blast in eternal peace.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the loss of human lives. Fawad expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Chief Fazlur Rehman condemned the blast and offered condolences to the families of the victims.