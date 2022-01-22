 
Saturday January 22, 2022
Bodies of four slain shifted to Jaranwala

By Our Correspondent
January 22, 2022
LAHORE: The bodies of four family members, who were gunned down in Gajjumata area of Kahna two days ago, were handed over to the heirs after autopsy. The victims include Naheed Mubarak, 40, Taimur Sultan, 20, Noor Fatima, 15, and Janat Fatima, 9. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to their native village Jaranwala.

