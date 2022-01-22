Bodies of four slain shifted to Jaranwala

LAHORE: The bodies of four family members, who were gunned down in Gajjumata area of Kahna two days ago, were handed over to the heirs after autopsy. The victims include Naheed Mubarak, 40, Taimur Sultan, 20, Noor Fatima, 15, and Janat Fatima, 9. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to their native village Jaranwala.