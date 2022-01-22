Corrigendum

ISLAMABAD: The story titled ‘IHC indicts Rana Shamim in affidavit case’ published in The News on Friday, Jan 21, erroneously mentioned that indictment of journalists has been deferred till Feb 15, whereas the next date of hearing is Feb 15.

The Hon Chief Justice decided that there appeared to be no malafide intent by the journalists and deferred the indictment of the journalists with the condition that they would only be indicted if during the proceeding of the case any material is produced before the court showing malice or bad intent on their part. The error is regretted.