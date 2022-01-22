Unchecked virus

This refers to the editorial ‘Alarming spread’ (January 19). It clearly states that the number of Covid-19 cases around the country is increasing. If the government doesn’t make the following of Covid-19 SOPs mandatory, the situation will deteriorate. The recent wave of Covid-19 is evidently dangerous. Since over 5000 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on January 17, the situation does not look bright. To stop the spread of the virus, the government needs to implement lockdowns in busy places like parks and malls. People who do not follow the SOPs should be penalised.

Naveed Ahmed

Hub