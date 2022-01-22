ANP demands repair of Manghopir Road

Awami National Party Sindh president Shahi Syed on Friday demanded of the provincial and city authorities to repair Manghopir Road, and said neighborhoods in District West had been completely ignored in development projects on the basis of discrimination.

He made the demand while addressing a workers' convention in Naya Nazimabad, where leaders of various political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, announced their joining the ANP.

Syed said the poor condition of the road was causing inconvenience to the residents. “Despite the fact that a marble industry is situated on Manghopir Road, which pays huge taxes to the federal and provincial governments, the road has remained dangerous due to its dilapidated condition and potholes.”

“The federal government's performance is limited to statements on social media while the provincial government has also failed miserably in fulfilling its responsibilities to resolve civic issues in Karachi,” the ANP leader said. ANP leaders, including Younas Bunariee, Haji Hanif Shah, Sher Afridi, Kabeer Kakar and Amir Nawab Chagarzai, also spoke.