Bodies of blast victims shifted to native towns

LAHORE:The bodies of the victims of the Anarkali blast were shifted to their native areas on Friday. On the instructions of Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, Edhi Foundation is providing free Edhi Ambulance Service. The body of 18-year-old Yasir was sent to Khanpur Katwara.
Bodies found: The bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from Misri Shah and Gawalmandi police areas on Friday.
Police claimed that both the unidentified persons were drug addicts who might have died of cold weather. Both men were between 45 and 60 years old. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.
