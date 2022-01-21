Gilani, UK HC discuss mutual interest, ties

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday met British High Court Christian Turner and discussed various matters, including further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He also expressed hope that the two countries would enhance their cooperation in various fields to benefit the people of both countries.

The PPP leader was invited by British High Commissioner Christian Turner at his residence in the diplomatic enclave for a get together, where they had extensive discussion on the topics of mutual interest, further enhancing bilateral ties and increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Appreciating the Westminster parliamentary democracy system, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that it left indelible marks on the world democracies and provided balance to the society. The system’s success is a well-established reality, he added. The former prime minister expressed gratitude to the British government for supporting Pakistan on the issues of conspicuous significance, including the acquisition of the GSP Plus status, under which the trade concessions were extended by the European Union.

He said such initiative was undertaken by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He also lauded the British government for its support to Pakistan’s education sector, particularly female education.