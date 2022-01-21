Abu Dhabi attack: Pakistani national’s body repatriated

ABU DHABI: The body of Mamoor Khan, a Pakistani expatriate killed in a drone strike in Abu Dhabi, has been handed over to his family in Peshawar.

In a statement on twitter, Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that Mamoor Khan’s body was repatriated to Peshawar Airport from Abu Dhabi. On Thursday, Mamoor Khan's body was flown to Peshawar Airport from Abu Dhabi Airport where Pakistani diplomatic staff was also present.

Hailing from the Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, 29-year-old, Mamoor Khan had been living in the UAE for three years. He worked as a helper in Abu Dhabi Oil Company and was at the site during the unfortunate incident, said a diplomatic official.

According to Pakistani embassy, the injured Pakistanis are being treated at a local hospital in Abu Dhabi. Three people, including a Pakistani, were killed and six others injured in a drone strike on the morning of January 17 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The Houthi rebels are being strongly condemned from all over the world, including Pakistan, after the Abu Dhabi attack.