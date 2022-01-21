 
close
Friday January 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

More of a minus

January 21, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar has been declared ‘Waseem Akram Plus’ by the prime minister himself. The great cricket legend, famously known as the king of swing bowling, was an exceptional player.

Keeping the performance of Punjab’s chief minister in mind, one thinks that Waseem Akram might be well-advised to file a defamation case for the comparison.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock

Comments