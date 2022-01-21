Bad examples

This refers to the news report ‘Non-submission of assets details: ECP suspends membership of 150 MPs’. (January 18). Historically – and unfortunately – this is not unprecedented. What is significant, however, is the level of inattentiveness these public representatives have to a ‘mandatory’ condition to keep their membership active. When the lawmakers of this country behave in such a regrettable manner without the fear of any repercussions, the general population is, unsurprisingly, going to show the same negligence to any rules and regulations of the state.
It is unfortunate that what should be routine procedure ends up becoming counterproductive due to the hue and cry it creates. Rather than acting as role models, the country’s lawmakers prove to be the exact opposite. One thinks that the ECP should either fine or in some other way penalise those who have failed to submit their statements on time. Ordinarily, if one regularly fails to pay even a mere utility bill, his/her name is given to the credit bureau of the country and his/her credit ratings start to decline. This goes on till defaulters become more reliable.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
According to Cicero, to stumble twice against the same stone is a proverbial disgrace. However, our politicians keep...
This refers to the editorial ‘Impunity and justice’ . The absolute impunity and the total lack of fear of...
This refers to Hareem Shah’s latest video in which she claims that she smuggled a large amount of money from...
That the economy is in serious crisis is no secret. A billionaire banker has been imposed on the country to devise...
Everyone knows that the real market values of immovable property are far greater than the valuation tables used to...
Sardar Usman Buzdar has been declared ‘Waseem Akram Plus’ by the prime minister himself. The great cricket legend,...
Comments