Russia’s only female cosmonaut to travel to space

MOSCOW: Russia’s sole active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, is due to travel to the International Space Station in September on a Soyuz rocket, the national space agency said on Thursday.

Kikina, a 37-year-old engineer, will be only the fifth professional woman cosmonaut from Russia or the Soviet Union to fly to space. Last year, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said "our beauty" Kikina would fly aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as part of a cross-flights deal between Roscosmos and Nasa.