Missing minor boy found dead in Surjani Town

Police on Thursday found the body of a four-year-old boy who had gone missing a week ago in the Surjani Town area of Karachi. Four-year-old Hasban went missing on January 12. Following his disappearance, his parents approached the Surjani Town police and filed a complaint.

As the police started initial investigations, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was also informed about the missing boy, which released an advertisement for the recovery of the little boy under the Zainab Alert Bill, but he could not be found.

On Thursday morning, the police found the body of the missing boy from a drain in Surjani Town and informed the family about it. The body was retrieved and transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The family identified the body with the help of the clothes.

The parents of the deceased boy have demanded justice. Police said the actual cause of the death was yet to be ascertained and they were waiting for the final post-mortem report. Further investigations are under way.

PTI’s reaction

Expressing sorrow over the discovery of the body of another missing child in Karachi, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has demanded that perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to book as soon as possible.

Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central leader, reached Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Thursday where the body of Hasban Ahmed had been brought for an autopsy. The child had gone missing in Surjani Town on January 12 and his body was recovered from a drain on Thursday morning.

The PTI leader met members of the bereaved family, offered condolences to them and assured all possible assistance to them.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, he said it was a heart-rending incident. The innocent child went missing four days ago and he could have been found alive if a thorough search has been carried out for him but the body of the child was found floating, he added.

“The corpse of the child was in the hospital for post-mortem examination and the police were saying that the MLO [medico-legal officer] was not available while the MLO who was sitting in office was accusing that the police were not present,” the opposition leader alleged. He lamented that the system had become heartless and inconsiderate.

Shiekh recalled that the same situation was witnessed in the cases of Nazim Jokhio and a minor girl who was shot dead during a robbery in Shah Latif town as when their bodies were placed in hospital mortuaries, MLOs were not available for medico-legal formalities.

He said Rs250 billion were allocated for the health department in the annual budget of Sindh but the family of the deceased child was asked to arrange items required for carrying out an autopsy of the body.

The PTI leader remarked that innocent children were unsafe and insecure in our society as a few days ago, a child, Abdul Rehman, was killed after being raped. He appreciated West DIG Nasir Aftab and performance of a team led by the SSP Central that swiftly apprehended three persons accused of the murder of Abdul Rehman.

“We called for public execution of culprits of such heinous crimes to make them an example for others but some people opposed it,” Sheikh said, reiterating the demand for hanging the convicts of such vicious crimes publicly in order to create deterrence in society. He said the PTI stood with the family of Hasban and would do its best for the dispensation of justice to them.

Drug addict shot dead

A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Jamali Goth on Thursday, Sohrab Goth police said. Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as Sadiq Ali, son of Barkat Ali. Police said the man was a drug addict and used to take drugs at the place where he was killed.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the police said the man was also involved in thefts with his friends, and it seemed he had been shot and killed by his friends over a theft money dispute.