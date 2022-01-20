 
Thursday January 20, 2022
‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ main cast will be guests of Geo Pakistan today

By Mohammad Nasir
January 20, 2022
KARACHI: The magic of the drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” filmed on the historical background aired on country’s number one entertainment channel Geo TV is now speaking loudly everywhere.

Popular characters of the drama “Rumi, Sonia and Captain Farrukh” will be the guests of Geo News morning show “Geo Pakistan” today (Thursday). During the show, the three main characters of the serial will narrate the unseen details of the drama. “Geo Pakistan” hosted by Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah, will be aired at 9.05 am.

